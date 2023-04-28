South Africa: If Putin Comes to Western Cape, We Will Arrest Him, Premier Says - South African News Briefs - April 28, 2023

If Russian Leader Putin Comes to Western Cape, We Will Arrest Him - Premier

Western Cape premier Alan Winde claims that President Vladimir Putin will be arrested by the province's Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers if he enters the province, reports eNCA. There is an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant against Putin for war crimes, allegedly committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Putin is expected to visit South Africa in August for the 15th BRICS Summit. The Western Cape government is controlled by the opposition Democratic Alliance. Winde criticized the African National Congress government for continuing with the meeting despite the arrest warrant.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's Failed Attempt to Hide Fingerprints Helped to Identify Katlego Mpholo

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who is accused of helping her boyfriend, Facebook rapist and killer Thabo Bester, escape from a maximum-security Mangaung Correctional Centre, tried to smudge her fingerprints to avoid detection when claiming the body of Katlego Bereng Mpholo, who is believed to have been murdered to enable Bester to fake his own death. However, authorities still managed to confirm Magudumana's identity, reports News24. Mpholo's autopsy showed that he died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, and it is believed that Magudumana and other co-accused targeted him for murder because he was close in age to Bester and could be used as a believable decoy.

How Businessman Zunaid Moti Cosied Up to the Zimbabwean President Regime - Investigation

The amaBhungane investigative team reports that leaked documents reveal close ties between a controversial South African businessman Zunaid Moti and Zimbabwe's highest-ranking politicians, bringing to light evidence of dubious multimillion-dollar transactions, a sustained effort to accumulate political influence, and apparent attempts to capture parts of Zimbabwe's crumbling state, reports News24. Moti allegedly made payments to companies connected to the post-coup leadership of the country. The documents include personal and formal letters that suggest an intimate relationship with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

