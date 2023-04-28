Liberia: Weah Dedicates FA's New Headquarters After 87yrs

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) will finally have a new home in Congo Town, Monrovia when former world football icon President George Manneh Weah, leads an array of government officials, football legends and former soccer players of the Liberia National Team today, Friday, 28 April to commission a three-story multipurpose headquarters of the Liberia Football Association.

The structure is located in Swankamore community along Samuel Kanyon Doe Boulevard, outskirts of Congo Town.

The facility valued at US$1.5 million, and designed by CESAF-Liberia Limited, a Liberian-owned construction company, through funding under the former FIFA Goal project, will replace the current LFA House of Football, at the Antionette Tubman Stadium (ATS) between UN-Drive and Lynch Street, Central Monrovia.

The three-story building contains a ground floor, luxurious entrance and a very spacious conference room, fully air-conditioned offices occupying the first and second floors respectively, among other modern facilities.

The new LFA headquarters is the first-ever owned by the government since its establishment in 1936, some 87 years ago.

Following initial groundbreaking ceremony in April 2021, the construction lasted two years and will increase visibility to the public, maximizing space with flexibility to accommodate staff, football stakeholders and partners.

Although not located near the main street of Congo Town, as earlier planned, the new headquarters will boost the FA under the leadership of Mustapha Raji, who took helm of leadership in 2018, replacing now-politician Musa Hassan Bility.

Upon his ascendancy, Mr. Raji moved the football house from Blue Plaza Building on Benson Street to the ATS to minimize rental and focus on the dream now achieved.

President Weah, a one-time captain of the Nation's Pride, the Lone Star, and former Ballon d'Or and Onze d'Or, Africa's Soccer Icon, will be joined at today's commissioning ceremony by representatives from FIFA, members of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), including sponsors of the LFA.

