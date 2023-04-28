Liberia: No Support to Boakai

-Snowe clarifies

Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe dismisses speculations from the public here that he has crossed over to the opposition Unity Party to support the election bid of former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.

"I'm a Liberian; I believe in diversity, and I'm not one of those politicians that draw lines in the sand simply because if I'm not in your party so, we can't be friends; I don't do that", he says.

Senator Snowe made the clarification Thursday, April 27, via mobile phone on OK FM, rejecting speculations that he has been having secret meetings with the former Vice President in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, western Liberia, though he admits to visiting Vice President Boakai's residence in the county.

"Now let me make this clarity, the morning I went to see the former Vice President, it was the same morning Senators Koung and Lawrence were meeting with the former Vice President at his residence in Bomi County", he added.

"I'm not a small boy in Liberia politics, whether people like me or not. If for any reason I decide that I will shift my support from President Weah in this 2023 elections, I will drive up to him and tell him the reason behind my decision."

According to him, as it stands, he doesn't see any reason to withdraw support from President Weah saying, if the need be in the future, he will do it but for now there's absolutely no reason.

"My support for President Weah remains firm; there has been no reason to shift my support; I will support him; I made a commitment to that."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Snowe says in the pending election, he would do nothing to create enemies because of politics, noting that Senators Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence of Grand Bassa and Jeremiah Koung of Nimba counties are both his friends despite they being in the opposition.

He continues that while Senator Lawrence was making her way to meet the former Vice President, he (Snowe) had left the residence to distribute rice and other items sent by President Weah to hospitals, prisons, and the Muslim community in Bomi.

He maintains that contrary to speculations, the senators (Koung and Lawrance) didn't even explain to him the outcome of the meeting they held with Ambassador Boakai.

However, he reveals that the brief meeting held with the former Vice President was to put aside their differences, and there was nothing like pledging support.

"We shook hands; he was very nice and mature to me, as usual, and we both put our differences behind us. So, I'm confused when people start to speculate; I remain unbending in my support to President Weah", Snowe vows.

He has plied his political trade from the National Patriotic Party to the former ruling Unity Party before leading support to President Weah.

