Liberia: UP Alleges Government Plot

-Ahead of naming Boakai's running mate

Former ruling Unity Party (UP) has accused the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)-led government of plotting to plant people among UP partisans during a program this Friday, 28 April 2023.

UP, Liberia's main opposition party, says its political leader and former Liberian Vice President Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai will name his running mate this Friday for the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

But days before holding the long-delayed program to name a running mate, the party accused the government of a plot without providing evidence.

Party officials did not elaborate why they claimed the government wants to plant people in their midst during the announcement of Boakai's running mate.

UP Secretary General Amos Tweh told a press conference Wednesday, 26 April that there is an alleged plan by the government to plant people in the UP program.

But Tweh warned that the party is prepared to expose any element caught during the program.

Additionally, Tweh stated that the UP has written the Ministry of Justice to help provide security for the party during Friday's program.

The UP chief scribe indicated that the party is looking forward to hearing from the Justice Ministry before the program.

According to him, citizens are in high gear to receive their party's running mate, adding that the program will go down in history.

He said various pickup points will be set for partisans from Paynesville, Bushrod Island, and Sinkor, up to UP headquarters up Broad Street.

There is no official account of who Boakai will pick as his running mate. But Nimba Senator Jeremiah Koung and Grand Bassa Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence have been at the top of the candidates seeking the slot.