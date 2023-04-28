Ghana: U-23 Afcon Draw Set for May 5

The ballot for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to be conducted on May 5 at the Complexe Mohamed VI in Rabat.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) informed all participating member countries yesterday, a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said.

Eight countries including Ghana, will be at the draw for the tournament which will determine Africa's representatives for the Paris Olympic Games.

Ghana qualified to the tournament last month after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate.

The Black Galaxies are expected to begin camping soon as they prepare for the tournament which will be staged from June 24.