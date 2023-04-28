Ghana: U-23 Afcon Draw Set for May 5

28 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The ballot for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to be conducted on May 5 at the Complexe Mohamed VI in Rabat.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) informed all participating member countries yesterday, a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said.

Eight countries including Ghana, will be at the draw for the tournament which will determine Africa's representatives for the Paris Olympic Games.

Ghana qualified to the tournament last month after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate.

The Black Galaxies are expected to begin camping soon as they prepare for the tournament which will be staged from June 24.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.