Nigeria: May 29 - APC Rallies Support for Smooth Transition, Says Tinubu Hale, Hearty

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Chairman of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has urged Nigerians to support a peaceful transition, saying the best gift that could be given to President Muhammadu Buhari was a safe exit.

Adamu gave the charge at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja when he received a pro-democracy group, The Natives, led by the leader, Olalekan Smart Edwards, yesterday.

He also explained why Tinubu had to travel shortly after the general election as, according o him, the President-elect is in good health but needed to rest due to the rigours of the campaigns.

Addressing the group, Adamu said: "He (Tinubu) took time off because of the rigours of the campaigns. We thank God he is back. I was with him with members of the NWC. He is hail and hearty. He is ready to work. He is rejuvenated and ready to work.

"We want your continued support for us and the incoming government. We want your support to ensure that our transition is smooth and peaceful.

"We want President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over safely by the end of May, 29. Buhari has led us to this victory. And one way we can pay him is to ensure that he has a very peaceful.

"Our loyalty to him should not be extinguished on May 29th. This incoming government is our President. We voted for him. We supported him. Everyone of us should be more anxious to ensure that Bola Ahmed Tinubu succeeds as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He will take off by May 29 by the grace of God."