Liberia: Court Issues Arrest for Aspirant Bob Yini and Others

Nimba County — The city solicitor of the Gompa Magisterial Court in Ganta, Nimba County, has ordered the arrest of District#2 representative aspirant Bob Yini, and others for contempt of court.

The action by the court is based on alleged refusal by aspirant Yini to appear, which is contemptuous to the court.

The NEW DAWN gathered that Randolph Yini, a member of the Yini Family had complained of being attacked on his land in LPRC Community since April 24, 2023, but since then Aspirant Yini and rest of the family members have refused to appear in court thus, leading to order of their arrest.

Those wanted by the court include Aspirant Bob Yini, Nya G. Yini, Mark Z. Yini and Marcus Z. Yini, among others for the crimes, Mischief and Disorderly Conduct.

Court document reveals that despite efforts to address the complaint from Randolph Yini, the All Liberian Party (ALP) Nimba County Chairman Bob Yini, has refused to appear.

