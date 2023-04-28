Liberia: Simeon Freeman Extends L$4 Million Loan Scheme to Buchanan

Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County was a place of joy as over 500 women turned out for a ceremony intended to launch a loan scheme in the county.

Opposition Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) political leader Simeon Freeman launched the loan scheme.

It is expected to help women in the county to improve their businesses, among others.

During the launch, Mr. Freeman expressed commitment to bettering the business climate of Grand Bassa County.

The loan scheme will cover over 400 underprivileged businesswomen in the county.

Recently, the MPC political leader launched the loan scheme for businesswomen within the Peace Island community and its environs before moving to Grand Bassa.

The L$4 million loan scheme is intended to empower women who are struggling to improve their businesses.

The loan is interest-free and performing individuals are expected to be given more money above the set threshold.

Mr. Freeman said due to the bad handling of the economy in Liberia by leaders in charge, Liberian businesses continue to suffer.

The loan scheme is expected to be distributed among mainly businesswomen and financial saving clubs otherwise known as susu clubs in Liberia.

It will enable beneficiaries to be more independent in the business sector.

Informing the public about the scheme in Buchanan City over the weekend, MPC Youth Chairman James Freeman said his political leader will continue to support development in the county.

"Most of these women benefiting from the loan are single mothers, and our political leader Simeon Freeman is very passionate to alleviate the people from Poverty," he said.

James thanked the people of Bassa for turning out in their numbers, saying in subsequent times, Mr. Simeon Freeman will appear in the county to speak to the people.

MPC women were seen dancing and singing in a jubilant mood, and they pledged their support for Mr. Freeman in the upcoming elections.

One of the expected beneficiary communities, Gunnigar Town Community, thanked Freeman and his MPC for the loan.

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues, Madam Martha Kennedy, 65, joyfully praised the MPC family for the news of the loan.

"We are not ungrateful, we will pledge our support for him and campaign for him because our son Simeon Freeman has been helping us in the county. He build and opened all our roads that were closed," she said.

Josephine Garjay, another lady from Buchanan that attended the program, called on Simeon Freeman to not listen to those she described as failed politicians in Grand Bassa County.

"We don't know how to thank Simeon Freeman for his good work in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County," she said.