Liberia: 25 Liberia Student Leaders to Benefit From Diplomatic Training in China

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the selection of 25 student leaders to undergo three weeks of diplomatic training in China.

The initiative aims at enhancing their leadership skills and preparing them to represent Liberia on the international stage and at home.

The announcement was made by Minister Dee Maxwell Kemayah during a briefing at the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism on Thursday, April 27.

According to him, the program is part of the ongoing reform process at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the vision and directives of President Weah, to prioritize and attract support for Liberia's rapid post-war development.

Minister Kemayah emphasized the importance of developing a technocratic foreign service for Liberia and enriching previous programs and initiatives to support Liberia's economic development and diplomacy efforts.

Minister Kemayah explained that the Liberian Young Diplomat in Training Initiative will provide training opportunities for young Liberians from across the country who are interested in pursuing careers in diplomacy but lack the financial resources to do so.

"The 25 participants were selected through an objective and balanced equal opportunities process based on merit, with no consideration given to their political affiliation," he said.

According to him, participants were nominated or recommended by organizations including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, the Federation of Liberian Youth, Liberia National Student Union, the University of Liberia Student Union, Montserrado County Student Union, Grand Bassa University Student Union, Sinoe University Student Union, Maryland University Student Union, Margibi University Student Union, Bong University Student Union, Union of Nimba County University Student Association, Lofa University Student Union, Rivercess University Student Union, Grand Cape Mount University Student Union, Gbapulu University Student Union, Bomi University Student Union, Grand Gedah University Student Union, Grand Kru University Student Union, and River Gees county University Student Union amongst other.

Minister Kemayah said the training program aims to benefit all 15 counties in Liberia, and the minimum requirement for participation was enrollment in a university and above.

Minister Kemayah also announced that the selected participants will be absorbed in the diplomatic services of Liberia or other sectors where their knowledge and capacity will be most needed.

In addition to the diplomatic training program, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also secured 100 scholarship opportunities for master's degree studies in any field of study for Liberians through a memorandum of understanding with Hungary.

Meanwhile, Minister Kemayah also announced that the Liberian national police will be included in this scholarship scheme.