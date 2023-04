The Office of the President informs the public that His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, will embark on a two-day official visit to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

The visit will allow the Presidential delegation to strengthen the existing diplomatic ties and explore new areas of cooperation with the francophone West African country.

The President and delegation will depart Banjul International Airport at 1:00 pm.