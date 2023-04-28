Gambia: Govt Disburses D2 Million to National Youth Athletics Team

As part of its support towards national athletics team ahead of youth championships, the government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday disbursed D2 million to the Gambia Athletics Association, who are preparing a team to take part in the African U-18 and U-20 championship set to take place in Zambia later this month.

The disbursement followed a request for financial support in order to participate in the athletics meeting to be held in the Ndola Copperbelt Province of Zambia from 29 April to 3 May, 2023.

The Gambia will be represented by 15 athletes selected through national trials conducted from the 25th to 26th March.

