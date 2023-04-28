Gambia: Govt Disburses D2 Million to National Youth Athletics Team

26 April 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

As part of its support towards national athletics team ahead of youth championships, the government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday disbursed D2 million to the Gambia Athletics Association, who are preparing a team to take part in the African U-18 and U-20 championship set to take place in Zambia later this month.

The disbursement followed a request for financial support in order to participate in the athletics meeting to be held in the Ndola Copperbelt Province of Zambia from 29 April to 3 May, 2023.

The Gambia will be represented by 15 athletes selected through national trials conducted from the 25th to 26th March.

Wallidan, Fortune record vital wins in GFF 1st Division League

Brufut to play Sanyang in Coastal village tourney 3rd place-tie

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.