Gambia: Wallidan, Fortune Record Vital Wins in GFF 1st Division League

Wallidan FC and Fortune FC both recorded vital wins in their week-17 fixtures of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League played across different venues on Monday.

Wallidan defeated Samger 1-0 during a game played at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Dawda Darboe scored the only goal of the game for Wallidan FC in the 76th minute.

The win sent Wallidan FC to 2nd position with 31 points while Samger dropped to 8th position with 23 points.

Team Rhino beat Banjul United 2-0 away at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium.

Mamadou Bah and Alieu Fatty scored for the Rhinos in the 23rd and 64th minutes respectively.

Team Rhino now moved to 6th position with 24 points while Banjul United dropped to 11th position with 19 points.

Fortune FC thrashed PSV Wellingara 4-1 at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

New signing Cherno Jobe opened the scoring for Fortune FC in the 25th minute. Ebou Sanyang doubled their lead in the 55th minute before Patrick Sylva and Alieu Barry's goals in the 60th and 69th minutes made it 4-0.

Bakary Badjie scored PSV Wellingara's consolation goal after converting a penalty in the 90+1 minutes.

The win put Fortune FC at 4th position with 26 points while PSV Wellingara maintained their base at the rock bottom of the table (16th) position with 11 points.

Brikama United and Greater Tomorrow played a 1-1 draw in a West Coast derby played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.

Abdoulie Baldeh scored for Greater Tomorrow in the 38th minute while Ebrima Badjie leveled for Brikama United in the 90+6 minute.

The result puts Brimama United at 12th position with 17 points while Greater Tomorrow occupy 15th position with 15 points.