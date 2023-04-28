Gambia: Nominations for Mayoral, Chairmanship Begin Tomorrow

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will be commencing the nomination of candidates for the forthcoming mayoral and chairmanship elections on Thursday.

The nominations will end on 3 May 2023, and as usual, nominations start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. across the various regions - Banjul, Kanifing, Kerewan, Mansakonko, Janjanbureh and Basse, according to the electoral body.

The parties scheduled for nominations on Thursday, the first day, are ANRD, APP, APRC and CA.

The mayoral and chairmanship for councils across the regions will be held on the 20th of May, following the councillorship elections that were held on Saturday, 15th of April.

A tough race is expected, especially for the seats of mayor and chairman in Kanifing Municipality Council and the Brikama Area Council, which are arguably the two most important and strategic councils, with dominance expected to be between the governing National People's Party (NPP) and the main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP).

Main opposition UDP Rohey Malick Lowe, mayor of Banjul, and Talib Ahmed Bensouda, mayor of the Kanifing Municipality, are both seeking re-election under their party's banner.

On the other hand, NPP has selected the current Minister for Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie, to contest against Talib and Ebou Faye to contest against incumbent Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe for the mayoral seat.