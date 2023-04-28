Gambia: GRA to Host Grand Int'i Conference

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), under the visionary leadership of Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe, will host the biggest international conference of Directors General of West and Central Africa Regions on 4 and 5 May 2023.

The highly anticipated convergence will take place at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.

According to confirmed sources from GRA, the event will bring together 24 countries with the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization, Dr Kunio Mikuriya, expected to grace the occasion with other special delegates from the African Union, ECOWAS, World Bank, IMF and other world bodies.

The theme for this year's conference is: Nurturing the Next Generation by Promoting a Culture of Knowledge Sharing and Professional Pride in Customs.

As part of events marking this year's convergence, the Finance and Audit Committee will meet on 27 and 28 April and the Experts Committee will meet on 2 and 3 May 2023.

Given the significance of the event, The Gambia's President Adama Barrow will deliver the keynote address on the opening of the Directors General Conference on 4 May 2023.

GRA is proud to host this international convergence to demonstrate its commitment to promoting the significant role Customs play in facilitating global trade and in strengthening security. It will also showcase 'Destination Gambia' as the Smiling Coast of Africa.

While GRA continues to diligently collect revenue for national development, CG Yankuba Darboe acknowledges Gambia media for their effectual role and contribution to that revenue collection exercise.