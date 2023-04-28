Gambia to Open FIFA U-20 World Cup Account Against Honduras

26 April 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-20 team will open its 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup account against Honduras on 22nd May 2023 at the Mendoza Stadium.

The Young Scorpions will play against France in their second match on 25th May 2023 at the Mendoza Stadium before rubbing shoulders with Korea Republic in their third match on 28th May 2023 at the same venue.

The Young Scorpions will strive to win their matches to progress to the second round of the global junior biggest football fiesta.

The Gambia U-20 team reached the second round of the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup hosted in Canada.

Meanwhile, the Young Scorpions finished as runners-up in the 2023 Total Energies Africa U-20 Youth Championship after losing to Senegal U-20 team 2-0 in a final played at the Cairo International Stadium on 11th March 2023.

