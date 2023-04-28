Gambia: Ex-Kombo South Chief Passes Away

Former chief of Kombo South, Alhagie Sheriff Ajeh Janneh, on Thursday 20th April 2023 passed after a brief illness. Janneh was laid to rest on Friday 21st April 2023 at the Gunjur cemetery at 2pm.

He was appointed chief of Kombo South in 1995 by the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) Military Government. Alhagie Sheriff Ajeh Janneh was survived by four wives, several children and grand children.

