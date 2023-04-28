Gambia: Ex-Kombo South Chief Passes Away

26 April 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Former chief of Kombo South, Alhagie Sheriff Ajeh Janneh, on Thursday 20th April 2023 passed after a brief illness. Janneh was laid to rest on Friday 21st April 2023 at the Gunjur cemetery at 2pm.

He was appointed chief of Kombo South in 1995 by the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) Military Government. Alhagie Sheriff Ajeh Janneh was survived by four wives, several children and grand children.

Africa music legend Salif Keita to speak at Cambridge Africa Together Confab Georgetown African Law Society hosts discussions on Africa's women rights

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.