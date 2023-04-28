Gambia: Brufut to Play Sanyang in Coastal Village Tourney 3rd Place-Tie

Brufut will on Saturday 29th April 2023 clash with Sanyang in their third-place match of the 2023 Gach Global Mining Company Limited sponsored Kombo Coastal village football tournament at the Tujereng Football Field at 4.30pm.

Brufut and Sanyang will both fray to beat each other to secure third-place in the on-going Kombo Coastal village football tournament.

The winner for the third-place match will receive D50, 000.

Brufut slipped to Gunjur 1-0 in their semi-final match played at the Sanyang Football Field, while Sanyang lost to Batokunku 3-2 in their semi-final match played at the Tujereng Football Field.