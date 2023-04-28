Gambia: GFD Expresses Dissatisfaction With IEC

The Gambia Federation of the Disabled (GFD) has asked the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to immediately cease discrimination against Persons With Disabilities in accessing polling booths.

It stated that physical accessibility to registration sites and polling stations is an issue that must be addressed.

The message was delivered in a press statement issued by the Federation's Executive Director, Lamin K. Fatty.

He also recommended that Human Right bodies, government and Non-Governmental institutions in charge of electoral democracy in The Gambia raise awareness of the Convention of the Rights of Persons With Disabilities (CRPD.)

"They should specifically emphasise articles 12 and 29 and Section 55 of Persons with Disabilities Act 2021 that discuss inclusion and equality of Persons With Disabilities in elections and public life, particularly concerning the right to their involvement in election administration and monitoring," he added.

"Inventory of registration sites and polling places should be considered as IEC designates registration sites, polling stations and nomination centres. Each should be categorised as their accessibility for Persons With Disabilities to achieve a benchmark for future reference," he stated.

He further referenced that the concluding observations on council elections and all previous elections highlight the inaccessibility of the voting environment for Persons With Disabilities, specifically wheelchair and crutches users.

Mr Fatty stressed that the IEC should initiate a strong voter education and public outreach program for Disabled Organisations to disseminate information regarding the registration period, registration sites, polling place sites and other election-related information.

He called for the need to introduce cassette tapes (for visually impaired voters) as well as Braille and also recognise the special needs of the deaf and hard of hearing community.

"To help facilitate the implementation of these goals, the IEC should invite international organisations and technical experts to assist in the continued development of programs designed to provide political access to people with disabilities," he said.

'We are not satisfied with system'

