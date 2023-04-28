Nigeria: Top Nigerian Journalist, Yusuf Ali, Loses Mum - President Buhari Mourns

President Buhari says Mrs Yusuf will be remembered for filling people's lives with happiness and joy.

The mother of Yusuf Ali, top Nigerian journalist, has passed on. Hawau Yusuf died on Sunday, April 23 at 89, the journalist, managing editor (north) at the privately-owned The Nation, said in an announcement on his Facebook Page.

The deceased, according to her son, transited after a brief illness, few months to her 90th birthday. "I am grateful that Allah has called my mother...," Mr Yusuf, a former editor of the daily The Punch, said. "May Allah grant my irreplaceable mum Aljanna Firdaus (paradise)."

Mrs Yusuf was buried a few hours after her death in line with Islamic rites, with her children, other family members, friends, associates and sympathizers by her graveside to bid her emotional goodbyes.

"Lowering my mother into her grave was emotional but I thank God the story was not opposite," Mr Yusuf wrote shortly after his mother was interred. "We struggled together, I am consoled you enjoyed the fruits of your labour. May Allah grant Hajiya Hawau Yusuf Aljanna Firdaus."

An eight-day prayer session (Fidau) has now been fixed for Saturday, 29 April in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, to enable her family and sympathizers to gather to pray for the repose of her soul. The event will hold at the M&M Event Centre, near St Anthony Secondary School, Ilorin.

Meanwhile, condolence messages have been pouring in from Mr Yusuf's friends, associates and well-wishers.

In his 24 April message to the journalist, President Muhammadu Buhari said Mrs Yusuf's philanthropic efforts would continue to mark her legacy through generations to come.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and urged the family members to take solace in the good record left behind by their mother.

According to the President, "the deceased will be remembered for filling people's lives with happiness and joy. Condolences to Yusuf Alli and the rest of the family and her admirers. May her soul rest in peace."