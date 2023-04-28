Nigeria: The Letterman - Premium Times' E-in-C's Book to Feature At Cora Book Trek

The Book Trek will be held at the Roving Heights Book Store at the Landmark event centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

"The Letterman", a book on former President Olusegun Obasanjo's 'secret' letters authored by the PREMIUM TIMES Editor-in-chief, Musikilu Mojeed, will feature at the CORA Book Trek this Sunday, 30 April.

The CORA (Committee of Relevant Art) Book Trek is a periodic Book review and reading session with some of the most engaging African literature writers.

They are also responsible for hosting LABAF (Lagos Book and Art Festival).

The session will feature certain features from the author on why he wrote the book, his experience writing the book and conversations with the audience on the book.

"The Letterman: Inside the 'Secret' Letters of Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo," released in December 2022, is a 492-page book that examines the role of letter writing in leadership, governance and politics.

During its Public presentation in December, former Presidents Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, who was ably represented, commended the good work of compiling and analysing the letters.

Reviews

Mr Mojeed has also been lauded by a former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku; the Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah and a former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, amongst many others

The book was also rated highly by industry experts, including Toyin Falola, a renowned professor; Dan Agbese, respected columnist, writer, and editor-in-chief and co-founder of Newswatch; and Kadaria Ahmed, founder/CEO at Radio Now 95.3FM Lagos.

Below are a few excerpts from those who have reviewed the book.

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Nigeria

"In the book, The Letterman, Musikilu Mojeed introduces a new genre in Presidential history and record-keeping. No Nigerian has captured and traversed the memories of Nigerians like President Obasanjo. Straddling generations, famous for his role in the civil war through accepting the instruments of the surrender of the Biafran army, noted for having the longest period of service as Nigeria's Head of State and President, complex, forceful or brash, he stands out as the only person to have put down almost his every thought in writing."

"The Letterman takes the reader through President Obasanjo's complex, intricate, even serpentine mind, captured by the contents of his no-hold-barred letters. The author has offered readers a precious piece of recorded history that will stand the test of time and occupy a special place in Nigeria's rather barren shelves of presidential writing."

Ifueko M Omoigui Okauru, MFR-Former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS)

"I am amazed by the sheer quantum and depth of records accessed to write this book and the record-keeping ability of the letter writer, which is worthy of emulation. This book is truly a treasure trove of information. Musikilu Mojeed demonstrates a knack for seeking deep, unusual and insightful perspectives and presents this to his readers."

"He provides, through a review of letters written or received by President Olusegun Obasanjo, spanning from 1952 to 2020, an insight into history - especially Nigerian history, a fair portrayal of the consistency of the man behind the letters, and most importantly, the cyclical nature of the challenges of governance in Nigeria and Africa. This is a must and captivating read for everyone seeking to build a prosperous Nigerian nation and a truly great African continent." (SIC)

Toyin Falola, Frances and Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities, University of Texas at Austin

Toyin, who is an author of Understanding Modern Nigeria by Cambridge University Press, wrote,

"Mojeed has miraculously uncovered treasure troves of letters and meticulously analysed momentous moments, mindful of the place of the documents in our country's history. The Letterman reveals values and character in strong prose that exposes the workings of the inner mind of Nigeria's most complicated leader, self-assured nationalist, versatile entrepreneur, and belletrist."

"This is a book for keeps- what historians categorise as an archive with an imperishable quality. This book will become the source and preface to other books on the language of politics and the politics of language. It is a masterpiece to understand the anatomy of authority, the conventions of power, and the intensity of intra-elite intrigues."