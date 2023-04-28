Liberia: 'Demand Accountability From Your Leaders' - Cental Boss Urges Citizens

Monrovia — The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) has welcomed US Ambassador Michael McCarthy's statement regarding the Liberian government's abandonment of public hospitals and other government-run facilities across the country. CENTAL has called on Liberians to demand accountability from their leaders.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the Executive Director of CENTAL, Mr. Anderson Miamen, said that Liberians should demand accountability from their leaders ahead of Liberia's impending presidential and legislative elections in October. Miamen added, "As the October elections draw near, let us summon the courage to engage all those seeking our votes for their visions and practical actions in dealing with corruption and making our resources work for all."

The CENTAL boss made this statement in response to US Ambassador McCarthy's statement, which highlighted the poor state of healthcare and dilapidated public facilities in the rural areas of Liberia due to the high rate of corruption in the country. On Monday, Ambassador McCarthy released a press statement expressing his concern over multiple county hospitals that received none of the promised funds from the 2022 budget.

Mr. Miamen welcomed Ambassador McCarthy's statement on the state of decentralization and the manipulation of the national budget to serve the interests of those in power. He termed it as speaking truth to power and advocacy for good governance, accountability, and transparency in society, particularly in government/public service.

According to Miamen, there can be no better affirmation of recent reports issued by CENTAL on how the national budget is being used for corruption and how decentralization has been reduced to a political token instead of a deliberate effort to devolve power and resources from the central level in Monrovia to counties and communities on the periphery.

Miamen recommended that the Liberian Government should reduce funding to high political offices and redirect those resources to activities and programs in health, education, and other sectors that will benefit citizens directly. He also called on the government to ensure that Public Integrity Institutions, such as the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, should be adequately funded and robust in their engagements and performance of their duties.

In conclusion, Miamen stated, "Liberians, we have a greater responsibility to ensure that our leaders are held accountable. Development partners cannot do for us what we ought to do for ourselves."