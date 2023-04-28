Liberia Elevates 'Category A' Election Quest At IMO

Monrovia — The Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) Lenn Eugene Nagbe is canvassing tooth and nail to ensure that Liberia gets elected to Category A of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in the shipping industry's regulator's upcoming election in December 2023.

Commissioner Nagbe told representatives of member states at a working lunch on April 26, 2023, that Liberia, as a major player in the global maritime industry, is seeking the support of eligible IMO member states to elect the second largest open ship registry to category A giving the tremendous contribution the country continues to make to the viability of the IMO.

He said, "Today, we are pleased to verbally present our quest to seek a seat on Council to you, and to ask for your support. I can state with no uncertainty that for over six decades, Liberia has played a major and important role within the global maritime transport arena: being the world's second-largest Open Registry, and the second largest contributor to IMO's Annual budget".

According to Commissioner Nagbe, for many decades, Liberia has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the IMO by active participation and contribution to its work through its secretariat and through various committees - including in the drafting and sponsorship of important regulations.

The LiMA Commissioner and CEO reminded his audience that considering Liberia's position as a major Port State and Coastal state in the Gulf of Guinea, the country has also made great contributions by serving as a bastion in the fight against piracy and other maritime crimes to ensure free and unfettered global maritime commerce.

He entreated the delegates in attendance that Liberia is humbly requesting their countries' support. Throughout this year, leading toward elections, we will continue to engage all IMO member state and provide the rationale as to why Liberia should be given a seat on Council in Category A.

The Assembly, at its thirty-third session (27 November-6 December 2023), will elect 40 Members of the Council as provided for in Articles 16 and 17 of the IMO Convention. The election is expected to take place on Friday, 1 December 2023.