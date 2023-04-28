Liberia: Aie Crowns Youth Tournament Champions

Monrovia's Anything is Everything football team has been crowned champions of the Richard T. Mator annual youth football tournament. The tournament, which is held annually, concluded on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Barnesville Estate Sports Estate ground.

In the tournament final, AIE and the runner-up, Christ United, settled to a goalless draw. Both teams received cash prizes, with AIE receiving 700 United States Dollars and Christ United receiving 300 United States Dollars. Additionally, both teams received medals and trophies.

Lucius Brosco of Christ United was named the most valuable player, while Benedict Dugbe won the best goalkeeper award. Defender Patrick Flomo received the best defender of the tournament award. Flomo expressed his appreciation to his AIE teammates and technical staff for winning the 2023 championship.

Twelve teams participated in the tournament, consisting of U-12 athletes. Ten outstanding players received a school bag each and a one-year scholarship for the 2023-2024 academy school year. Furthermore, five girls were honored and promised a cash prize of 150 United States Dollars each for their 2023-2024 academy school year.

The organizers of the tournament aim to provide youth with the necessary tools and opportunities to build a better life for themselves and their families. Founder and Executive Director Darlington Martor lauded officials and players of the 12 teams that participated in the tournament for the sportsmanship they displayed throughout the event and hoped that others would follow their good examples.