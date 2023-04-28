Liberia: A Pat On the Back - Sports World Africa Boss Lauds LISCR

The Chief Executive Officer of Sports World Africa & Europa S.L has commended LISCR FC for owning a modern office facility in the country.

Mr. Ibrahima Traore paid a courtesy visit at the officeof LISCR FC on Monday April 24, 2023 at his 10th street office in Sinkor.

According to him, the office of the Liberian champion represents a true football facility which he said is at the level of the offices of some football clubs in Europe and other parts of the world.

"I am overwhelmed with the office; this is at the level of some club's offices in Europe. Most European clubs do not focus on office, but the projects and budgets of the clubs, with this setup, LISCR is heading somewhere" he said.

However, the secretary General of LISCR FC was full of praise for the football executives for their visit to his office. Mr. Swen Bedell vowed that the doors of LISCR will always be opened to the Madrid-based sporting firm and is willing to work with them for the betterment of Liberian football.

Meanwhile, Sports World Africa & Europa S.L congratulated LISCR FC for winning the Liberia Football Association national first-division league, he urged the Liberian club to get adequate preparations ahead of the 2023/2024 Confederation of Africa Football champions league fixture to amicably represent Liberia at the championship.

The Shipping Boys of LISCR FC have crowned the Liberia Football Association Football Champions on April 23 after defeating Sandi FC 4-1 in the last match of the 2022-23 first division championship; the Shipping Boys won the league after a 3-1 win over Heaven Eleven. Before their encounter with Sandi FC on last Sunday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

LISCR secured the championship with 62 points from 26 games. The new LFA Champions recorded 19 wins, five draws, and two losses from 26 games making it their fourth first-division title. The blue and white boys won the league in 2011, 2012, 2017, and 2023.

However, Mr. Ibrahima Traore also commended Global Pharma for winning the

second division league.

Global Pharma won the league with 62 points from 28 games, winning 19 games, drawing a total of five games, and losing three times and was automatically promoted back to the topflight of Liberian football after being relegated to the second division last season.

He also applauds Determine Girls for winning the Women league; the Determine Girls continued their dominance of Liberian football by winning their third league title in a row and Shaita Angels also got praised for winning the women's lower League.