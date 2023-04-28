West Africa: Clinical and Research Laboratory Scientists Converge On Abuja to Discuss Improving Diagnostics in the Region

27 April 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Abuja, Nigeria — Medical doctors, laboratory technicians and other scientists are gathering in Abuja this week to talk about ways to improve the quality of laboratory management in the region.

The ninth annual CelebrateLab® West Africa will run from Wednesday, April 26 to Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Shehu Musa Yar'adua Center.

This year's conference will focus on the major diseases that are affecting the region--diabetes, hypertension, and cardio-vascular diseases. Africa comprise 17 percent of the world's population but represents 50 percent of global diseases-infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Conference participants will discuss the theme: "Empowering the Laboratory for Surveillance Research and Early Detection of Emerging and Remerging Diseases." The goal is to underscore the importance of strengthening clinical diagnostic and research to ensure the region responds adequately to health conditions facing its people.

CelebrateLAB® West Africa's CEO, Clarine Simpson Vaughn, said "the critical value of the event is the opportunity for collaboration and sharing knowledge among professionals.'

The conference hopes to develop public-private partnerships to enhance clinical lab, research environment, and increase the number of professionals working in the field of laboratory science. The goal is to continue providing education to medical and research laboratory professionals, network and share best practices across the region.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.