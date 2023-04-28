West Africa: Clinical and Research Laboratory Scientists Converge On Abuja to Discuss Improving Diagnostics in the Region

press release

Abuja, Nigeria — Medical doctors, laboratory technicians and other scientists are gathering in Abuja this week to talk about ways to improve the quality of laboratory management in the region.

The ninth annual CelebrateLab® West Africa will run from Wednesday, April 26 to Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Shehu Musa Yar'adua Center.

This year's conference will focus on the major diseases that are affecting the region--diabetes, hypertension, and cardio-vascular diseases. Africa comprise 17 percent of the world's population but represents 50 percent of global diseases-infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Conference participants will discuss the theme: "Empowering the Laboratory for Surveillance Research and Early Detection of Emerging and Remerging Diseases." The goal is to underscore the importance of strengthening clinical diagnostic and research to ensure the region responds adequately to health conditions facing its people.

CelebrateLAB® West Africa's CEO, Clarine Simpson Vaughn, said "the critical value of the event is the opportunity for collaboration and sharing knowledge among professionals.'

The conference hopes to develop public-private partnerships to enhance clinical lab, research environment, and increase the number of professionals working in the field of laboratory science. The goal is to continue providing education to medical and research laboratory professionals, network and share best practices across the region.