Liberia: EPA Debunks Media Reports Alleging Shelving Investigative Report On Bea Mountain Mining Corp.

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) has dismissed a report by 'The DayLight', an online publication that the EPA shelved the outcome of an investigative report it conducted at Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC), as a diabolical lie and disinformation.

The DayLight in an April 19, 2023 report under the caption "Bea Mountain Polluted River in Cape Mount Again," alleged that EPA concealed findings of a chemical leak in Grand Cape Mount County.

The EPA vehemently debunks the report not only as a bald-faced lie but as bad journalism intended to injure the reputation of the Agency.

The report also seeks to mislead the public about EPA's openness to inform the public at all times about its workings.

The EPA clarifies that its Investigative reports are posted on its website at www.epa.gov.lr contrary to The DayLight's willful publication.

The EPA is stunned that an online publication that proud itself as a credible outlet will depart from truth-telling as a core standard of journalism to telling lies to satisfy its funders' criteria.

The Agency encourages media houses and individuals seeking information on the workings of the EPA to check its website and or contact its Media and Corporate Communications office for information about the Agency.

As the country's national Agency for the management and protection of the environment and natural resources, the Agency remains transparent and has nothing to hide.