Liberia: Jebor Ends Stay At Valletta FC

27 April 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — The Maltese Football Club Valletta Football Club and Monrovia-Liberian striker William Jebor, who also serves as the captain of the Liberian national team, have mutually agreed to part ways. Jebor joined Valletta FC in February on a short-term deal until the end of the season, but he was among several players who were released by the club after the season ended.

Prior to joining Valletta FC, the 31-year-old striker had played for several clubs around the world. In 2015, he moved to Portugal to join top-flight club Rio Ave before heading to Spain to join Ponferradina on a loan deal. He then moved to Saudi Arabia to play for Al Nassr FC in 2017 before joining Wydad AC in Morocco.

In 2020, he played for Fujairah SC in the United Arab Emirates before moving to Kalju FC in Finland last summer, where he only managed to make one appearance and was released in February of 2023.

During his time at Valletta FC, Jebor made nine appearances for the team. The club issued a statement thanking him and several other released players for their contributions and wished them well in their future endeavors. Valletta FC finished 8th on the Maltese Premier league table with 37 points from 26 games played.

