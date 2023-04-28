Nigeria: Buhari Will Spend Six Months in Daura, Retire to Kaduna After May 29 - Garba Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will spend six months in his village, Daura in Katsina State after handing over power to the 'President-elect', Bola Tinubu on May 29.

Buhari made this disclosure in a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, after the President's meeting with the Progressives Governors Forum on Thursday.

According to Shehu, he will then retire to Kaduna State.

Recall that President Buhari on Thursday met with the Progressive Governors Forum (governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress) at the State House.

The APC governors led by their Chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State visited Buhari to congratulate him on the party's success in the 2023 general elections held on February 25 and March 18, 2023.

The presidential and National Assembly elections were held on February 25 while the governorship and State Assembly elections were held on March 18.

Buhari, who reportedly spoke at length about his retirement plan said that he intended to return home to Daura and spend six months there before moving to Kaduna.

The meeting was attended by the governors of Plateau, Imo, Kwara, Kaduna, Ekiti, Cross River, Nasarawa, Kogi, Lagos, Jigawa, Katsina and Ogun states.

The deputy governors of Gombe, Kano, Ebonyi and Borno represented their principals at the meeting.

