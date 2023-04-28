Ghana: Adenta Municipal Assembly Donates Food Items to Muslims in C'nity

The Adentan Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, presented assorted food items to Muslims in the municipality.

The items including 50 bags of rice and 25 cartons of edible oil were to support the Muslim community celebrate this year's Eid-Ul-Fitr festivities.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, presenting the items said the gesture forms part of the assembly's social commitment and responsibility to ensure that it exhibit thats fatherly love and care for a group of people who on their accord decided to fast and pray not only for themselves but the entire nation.

The items he explained would replenish the energy lost during the month-long fasting period.

The month of April had been an exciting and extraordinary one as Christians and Muslims all fasted and prayed for the nation.

"The month of April had been an extraordinary as both religions all fasted and prayed for the nation, meaning something miraculous is awaiting the country in terms of more blessings, peace, fellow-feeling,unity and social cohesion that could push the country to the path of more socio-economic development.

Nii-Noi Adumuah stated that even though the year had not been friendly the assembly deems it fit to support them so that collectively they could all enjoy the day.

He urged the Muslims community especially the youth to use the period to pray for peace and also celebrate in moderation.

The Adentan Muslim Chief, Alhaji Mohammed Isshahaq, thanked the assembly for the gesture that would put the smile on the faces of all who would take part in the sharing.

"May Allah continue to strengthen and pour his abundant grace on the assembly, the government and all whose contribution and efforts translated into those items," He added.

He urged for peace and unity among the staff of the assembly so that they could work collectively and harmoniously towards taking firm decisions that would improve the socio-economic life of the people.

The Adentan Muslim Nasara Coordinator, Alhaji Saud D. Adams, assured that the items would be effectively distributed to enable everyone celebrate the day.