Ghana: 'Work Hard to Break 8-Year Political Cycle'

The Oti Regional First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Ahenkorah Castro, has appealed to members, supporters and faithful of the party to work harder to win a third term to break the eight-year political cycle the country witnesses to make history.

"As a history-making party in the country's politics, the NPP will implement an effective and efficient political campaign in the run-up to the 2024 general election to retain power to sustain the socioeconomic progress, growth and development," he stressed.

Mr Castro assured members, supporters and well-wishers of NPP with hard work, resilience, unity and focus the party could win a third term to steer the affairs of the state which would give the citizenry hope, trust and confidence in a new NPP government and urged them to be relentless in their efforts.

"We will have to put in more efforts through safeguarding the prevailing peace, unity and harmony within the party to make it attractive to undecided and first time voters to improve upon the votes we garnered in the 2016 and 2020 votes so as to continue to improve livelihoods, create wealth and jobs for our people.

"Although some citizens and political watchers did not believe NPP stood chance to break the eight-year political jinx, the party will ensure the agenda become a reality for them to have hope, trust and confidence in another formidable and resilient NPP government in 2025 and beyond," Mr Castro intimated.

He explained that just as the party worked so hard to win the 2016 and 2020 elections, they should be poised and robust to do same to win the next elections to make political history because NPP had performed creditably in all the constituencies in the country since 2017, but should not make them complacent to lose focus.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, no government in the history of the Fourth Republic had achieved progress, growth, development and good governance compared to NPP government and would continue to perform creditably in 2025 and beyond to initiate policies, programmes and social interventions to ensure those who had no hope and trust in the government would no longer doubt leadership of the NPP to deliver on its mandate.

On the political landscape in the Oti Region, Mr Castro revealed that the party secured only 20 per cent of the total votes cast in 2020 but with the implementation of strategic policies, it would secure more than 50 per cent of the votes in 2024 and win more than three parliamentary seats.

He lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, leadership of NPP and the government for their numerous economic and social interventions to improve livelihoods.