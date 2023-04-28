Ghana: Hearts Lose Again, Aduana Win

Accra Hearts of Oak suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Tamale City on match day 28 of the betPawa Premier League at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium yesterday.

It was the second consecutive defeat for the Phobains, after losing 1-0 to Bechem United on Sunday.

Forward Sampson Eduku opened the scores in the 17th minute and doubled his tally from the spot in the 35th minute.

Two more goals after recess through Yahaya Mohammed in the 56th minute and a late strike from Isaac Mensah gave the hosts a resounding victory.

Substitute Victor Aidoo pulled one back for the visitors in the 79th minute.

At the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park, leaders Aduana Stars bounced back from their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Asante Kotoko to record a comfortable 2-0 victory over Gold Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park yesterday.

A brace from forward Kelvin Obeng was enough for the 'Ogya' boys to maintain the top spot as they bagged 50 points, three adrift second-placed Medeama SC.