Ghana: I'll End Industrialisation, Unemployment Jinx - Kyerematen

A flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has assured the citizenry of breaking the industrialisation and unemployment jinx bedeviling the socioeconomic growth and development of the nation.

"My years of determination, dedication and commitment to empowering local businesses, attracting, and retaining investments in Ghana makes me the best person to lead the NPP to victory in the 2024 general election," he touted.

Mr Kyerematen, the former Minister of Trade and Industry, pointed out that any leader who would succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, must be someone with proven track record of creating jobs, wealth, assisting and supporting enterprises to ease the debilitating challenges of industrialisation and youth unemployment.

He gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy call on Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area at the Emintimadze Palace as part of a day's tour of the Central Region to also officially inform the Chiefs and people of Oguaa about his intention to contest the NPP's presidential primary and to seek their prayers, assistance and support in that regard.

According to him, he was optimistic the delegates of the party would reward his hard work to enable him to implement policies, programmes and social interventions that would support and assist businesses to expand and create jobs and wealth to fix the socioeconomic challenges.

"With my in-depth understanding of the country's industrialisation agenda, I promise to build on the government's 10-point Industrial Transformation Programme, including the One District One Factory initiative and the establishment of strategic anchor industries to diversify the economy beyond cocoa and gold.

"The automobile assembling, garment, textiles, pharmaceuticals, petrochemical industry, industrial parks, special economic zones, assisting, supporting domestic retail trade and distribution to enhance progress, growth, development of the economy, supervise establishment and operationalised more than 100 companies under the initiative with 24 others in the pipeline, 150 still under construction.

"Under the automobile assembling initiative, my tenure saw automobile giants such as VW, Nissan, and Toyota, all opening assembly plants in Ghana, hence my decision to build on the initiatives," Mr Kyerematen stated.

He pledged to work with all relevant authorities to spearhead growth and development across the Cape Coast metropolis, by particularly promoting business-scale enterprises, fisheries, agriculture and industrialisation.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta, in response, thanked Mr Kyerematen, who is a son of the soil, for returning home and lauded him for his resolve to tackle the industrialisation and unemployment challenges of the country.

"It is discouraging for children to go through the mill of education only to remain unemployed after that which is not the best, so, we thank you for your vision, and we hope and pray you succeed in your quest," he queried