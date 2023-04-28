Ghana: Expedite Proceedings On Implementing Policies That Safeguarded Investigative Journalists - Investigative Journalist

An investigative journalist, Philip Teye Agbove has urged the government to as a matter of urgency expedite proceedings on implementing policies that safeguarded investigative journalists.

He said that would spur investigative journalists on to go about their duties in order to hold duty bearers accountable by unravelling something intended to be hidden.

"The state must not sit back and watch people threaten journalists; it's an affront to critical and accountable journalism. Journalists must be protected, especially those that risk their lives to make society better," he added.

Mr Agbove was speaking in an interview on the accountability of government and challenges faced by investigative journalists with the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Wednesday.

He stated that investigative journalists across the country only sought the good of the country for which reason they tried as much as possible to uncover what someone particularly public office holders tried to cover.

It was for that reason, Mr Agbove emphasised that it was imperative for the government not to see investigative journalist as antagonists but people helped in ensuring good governance.

Again, he asked the government to prioritise Ghanaians and remain accountable to them.

"Leaders must know they're in office to serve and not to be served, hence their ability to solve the basic issues affecting the people and be accountable to them," he added.

Mr Agbove used the opportunity to entreat young journalists not to allow fear or intimidation from any angle scare them from making society better for humanity.

"They will come after you when you begin to ask them basic but critical questions yet don't relent because if you do, things will get worse," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Mr Agbove was adjudged the Most Promising Young Investigative Journalist by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).

The award follows his excelling performance displayed during the Next Generation Investigative Journalism Fellowship (NGIJ), a training and mentorship programme organised by the MFWA.

He wasalso honoured in August, last year by the International Justice Mission (IJM) Ghana as the "Most Outstanding Justice Advocate" for his contributions towards antihuman trafficking in the country.