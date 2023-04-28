Ghana: Legon Cities Tame Accra Lions At El-Wak

Legon Cities recorded a third straight win yesterday when they defeated Accra Lions 2-0 in the betPawa Premier League game played at the El-Wak Stadium.

A goal in each stanza of the game from Kofi Kordzi and Ebenezer Armegah on the 35th and 47th minutes, respectively, atoned for the Royals 3-1 loss to the same side at Sogakope in the first round.

Coach Maxwell Konadu described that blemish as a 'very painful one', and ahead of yesterday's game, he vowed his side would go for revenge.

And rightly so, they did it in grand style, as they won all the key battles on the field, right from the blast of referee Moahmmed Misbau's whistle.

Legon Cities, who started the game six places below (12th position) the visitors, took the game to the Lions in search of the opener and went close with a Kordzi attempt in the seventh minute.

Seventeen minutes into the game, the Lions lost their inspirational captain, Dominic Nsobila, to a head injury, and his absence took some shine away from their play as they surrendered the midfield battle to the host.

Michel Otuo had a field day in the middle, delivering key passes around the visitors' goal area, and in one of their forays, he found Kordzi, who was brought down yards away from the penalty area.

The resultant free kick was deflected onto the path of Kordzi, who hit a low shot past goalkeeper Andrews Owusu in post for the Lions.

From then on, it was all Legon Cities as they pushed for the second goal but found a tall mountain to climb in center-backs Rich Sackey and Kelvin Amanyo.

Back from recess, Legon Cities piled the pressure for more goals, and on the 47th minute, they were rewarded through Armegah, who reacted quickly to an Otuo corner kick that was headed in his direction.

Lion's striker Bassit Seidu, who hit four goals past Medeama SC in their last game, failed to find his scoring boots this time around and had to be taken off on the 50th mark.