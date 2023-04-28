Ghana: GT. Accra Div 2 League - Accra Athletic Face Toma Mariners Today

27 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Zone One leaders, Accra Athletic, will return to their favourite Community 11 Park today when they welcome relegation-bound side, Toma Mariners, on match-day 20 of the Greater Accra Division Two League.

The Tema-based outfit are keen on returning to winning ways, having played out a pulsating 1-1 draw with debutants Felanth FC in their mid-week clash.

It was their third draw of the season after 19 games, having won 16 with no defeat - a feat Coach, Tony Lokko, has attributed to hard work and consistency.

Accra Athletic occupies the top spot with 51 points, stretching their lead to 13 - miles ahead of second-placed, True Democracy FC, with 37 points.

Speaking to the Times Sports, sweat merchant Lokko said the target is to secure qualification to play in the Division One League next season.

"We're focused on playing in the Division One League next season and we are keen on keeping our form and consistency. We want to end the season with no defeat and that is the focus for now," he said.

Accra Athletic enjoyed a splendid campaign in the 2021-2022 season which marked their debut season as they emerged victorious in their zone.

They played in the middle-league play-off, won one, lost one and drew one to exit the competition

