Ghana: Veep Woos Austrian Investors to Ghana... Applauds Ꞓ34m Jospong Group, Compec Partnership

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has invited investors from Austria to take advantage of Ghana's economic and political stability to invest in the country.

Speaking at the B2B session with the Austrian delegation led by the Federal Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, in Accra under the auspices of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Vice President reiterated Ghana's commitment to strategic partnership with the private sector and enhanced efforts for industrialisation and productive transformation to achieve sustainable economic growth.

He said Ghana was open for business and was eager to forge mutually beneficial rewarding relationships with Austria.

"As Ghana and Austria seem to forge stronger bonds we have to sustain such relationship through improved technical and science-based education, technology and also address unfair trade relations among others," he stressed.

He noted that the Austrian Federal Chancellor's participation in the business forum was a demonstration of the commitment of the Austrian government to enhance collaboration between private and public sectors of the two countries for mutual benefits.

He noted that Ghana had a stable political environment, strong democratic culture, safe and happy people underpinned by freedom of expression.

"In the volatile West Africa, Ghana is ranked as the most peaceful country and the second most peaceful country in Africa, he emphasised.

He also noted Ghana had educated and competitive and trainable labour force which should motivate the Austrian investors to consider investing in Ghana.

He observed the timing for the meeting was auspicious as the devastated effects of COVID 19, climate change and ongoing energy and food crisis had demonstrated the need for increased global collaboration.

"These global developments had amplified protection and distortions of supply chains with ramifications for economies on the continent including Ghana," he stated.

Dr Bawumia however noted that Ghana had initiated steps to bounce back stronger.

As we pull together to revive the global economy, and secure our future against economic, environmental, health security treats the contribution of Africa to these efforts cannot be understated.

Dr Bawumia was pleased to see Jospong Group and Komptec signed a 30 million Euro agreement to support rice production in Ghana.

With the agreement, Komptec will support the Jospong Group rice project with machinery and technology.

"We see prospects of reassuring and making the case for some of your companies to operate from Ghana and export," noted Dr Bawumia as he witnessed the signing ceremony.