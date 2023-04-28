Liberia: Over 8,000 Liberians in Ivory Coast Pledge Support to Weah

Over eight thousand Liberians residing in neighboring Ivory Coast have pledged their unflinching support to the re-election bid of incumbent President George Manneh Weah.

Mr. Weah is seeking re-election during the polls due 10 October 2023 against several opposition presidential hopefuls.

The group pledging their support is under the banner "Liberians Residing in the Ivory Coast for President Weah."

They said they have decided to support the re-election bid of President Weah due to his many developmental activities and better leadership displayed.

Mr. Robert Varney Zokar, Chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Ivory Coast chapter, revealed the group's plan in an exclusive interview with the NewDawn newspaper Thursday, 27 April 2023.

Some Liberians living in Ivory Coast

He stated that their membership is currently over eight thousand Liberians residing in the Ivory Coast.

He explained that they have recognized President Weah's numerous development activities across the country, especially roads, health, education, infrastructure and the alleged stability of the economy.

Mr. Zokar further hailed President Weah for paving enough roads across the country.

"I am seeing university free, and Liberians going to school. This is the first time for us to see such development," he added.

"We are optimistic that President Weah will win this election with a resounding one-round victory. We are over eight thousand Liberians residing in the Ivory Coast that are giving support," he continued.

According to him, they have held town hall meetings on various occasions in the Ivory Coast and in Liberia with the President and his delegates.

He indicated that in their meetings, they have been strategizing ways to have President Weah re-elected to continue his developmental work.

"We have met with President Weah in the Ivory Coast, but not on the line of CDC," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ivorian-based Liberian has appealed to members of the ruling CDC for logistical assistance for the party's chapter in Ivory Coast.

He pleaded that transportation and other things are needed for Liberians in the Ivory Coast to go to nearby border towns and register to vote.

"Now, I am in Liberia and will meet with the chairman of CDC and other high executives to see how best they can provide the logistics for all the Liberians in the Ivory Coast to get to their nearby border line to register," he said.

"We will be coming to register through the various border lines, especially through Maryland, Nimba and, Grand Gedeh Counties, among others, to register and vote for President Weah