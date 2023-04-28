Liberia: Nyonblee Considers Next Course of Action

As Unity Party Standard Bearer Joseph Nyumah Boakai announces his running mate today in the October 10th elections, Liberty Party political leader, Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence, says LP partisans would be duly informed about the next course of action to take ahead of the polls.

Former Vice President Boakai is expected to announce Nimba County Senator Jeremiah Koung today, as his running mate just five months to elections.

Senator Koung is leader of Senator Prince Johnson's Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) party that broke company with President George Weah because of alleged failed promises.

In a statement dated Thursday, April 27, 2023, Senator Kangar-Lawrence, who has widely been speculated to become Boakai's choice for running mate, acknowledged that she has been informed by Ambassador. Boakai that he has made up his mind to, instead, choose his running mate from Nimba County.

"At this juncture, I wish to inform you that consistent with our democratic tradition, the choosing of a running mate is the decision of a Standard-Bearer. Accordingly, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai, with whom the Liberty Party and the All-Liberia Party have fostered a partnership for over two years, informed me that he has made up his mind to choose his running mate for the pending elections outside of the Liberty Party", Senator Kangar-Lawrence notes.

Observers say Senator Koung was favored over Senator Lawrence because he hails from vote-rich Nimba, and also due to the prolonged Inter-Party conflict within the Liberty Party.

They note that the decision is sure to strain relations with the LP faction headed by Senator Lawrence that has stood by former Vice President for several years.

Besides, the decision is also expected to affect UP's relationship with the All Liberian Party (ALP) of businessman-turned-politician Benoni Urey, who has favored Senator Lawrence to become Boakai's running mate.

Late Thursday, this paper gathered from many social media blocs that Senator Kangar-Lawrence and Mr. Urey have both decided to give today's ceremony at the UP headquarters on Broad Street, Central Monrovia cool shoulders.

Senator Kangar-Lawrence recounted to LP partisans under her leadership that about two years ago, they embarked on a mission with the Unity Party to begin the process of providing a new direction for the country.

However, she laments that during this period, they as individuals and a political institution represented by the Liberty Party, went through a most difficult experience characterized by intra-party rivalry based "on our decision to stand with the Unity Party and its leader, Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai".

She describes the decision as being a period that has seen the Liberian people yearning for a change of leadership in the governance system of the country and expressing their approval for a team they wish would have charted a new course of direction.

"We wish to express our gratitude to the public for participation in various opinion polls that projected a Boakai-Nyonblee Ticket for the ensuing 2023 presidential elections. We are very grateful", Senator Kangar-Lawrence continues.

She says at this juncture, consistent with the LP's democratic tradition, the choosing of a running mate is the decision of a Standard-Bearer. Accordingly, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai, with whom the Liberty Party and the All-Liberia Party have fostered a partnership for over two years, informed her that he (Boakai) has made up his mind to choose his running mate for the pending elections outside of the LP.

The female senator notes that upon conclusion of a brief meeting with Ambassador Boakai, a meeting of the executive leadership of the Liberty Party was convened immediately to inform the party about the outcome of her conversation with Ambassador Boakai.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to her, consistent with the LP's tradition, the executive leadership has unanimously resolved at its sitting to consult its various constituents across the country and in the diaspora in order to provide a clear direction for partisans, many of whom had been anxiously waiting for the pronouncement of Ambassador Boakai.

Senator Lawrence discloses that consultations have already begun, and in subsequent time, the public, partisans and supporters will be duly informed of the direction for the 2023 elections.

"Meanwhile, we wish to admonish all partisans and supporters of the Liberty Party to remain calm as we conclude these processes. Let it not be forgotten that we embarked on this journey with a deep commitment to work with like-minded forces to bring about real and positive change in the governance of our dear country and to give the Liberian people a government that they truly deserve", she concludes.