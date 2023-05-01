Nigeria: U-17 Afcon - Nigeria's Golden Eaglets Seek to End 16-Year African Title Drought

Coach Nduka Ugbade has assembled talents primarily from secondary schools and academies across Nigeria

Expectations are high that the 2023 set of Nigeria's U-17 team, led by Coach Nduka Ugbade, will do Nigeria proud as they kick-start their quest for a third African title since 2007.

The team will file out against Zambia on Sunday at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium at 5 p.m.

With a record 10 appearances in the tournament, the Golden Eaglets, two-time winners in 2001 and 2007, are eager to reclaim their position as the dominant force in African youth football.

The Confederation of African Football launched the U17 event as a tournament in Mali in 1995, and the Golden Eaglets lost to West African rivals, the Black Starlets of Ghana, at that maiden edition.

The Eaglets did not qualify for the 1997 finals and lost out in the group phase in Guinea in 1999.

However, Nigeria became champions at the fourth CAF U17 Tournament in Seychelles in 2001, easily defeating Burkina Faso 3-0 in Victoria.

The Golden Eaglets won again in Togo in 2007, but since then it has been misses and near misses for the Nigerian teams.

But even when the titles were not coming, the U-17 AFCON continually served as a launchpad for future stars, with many past Eaglets graduating to Nigeria's senior team, the Super Eagles.

Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho and Taiwo Awoniyi, among many others, have become key members of the Super Eagles now, but they all cut their teeth with the Golden Eaglets.

This year's squad, led by Coach Nduka Ugbade, is fresh, comprising young talents primarily sourced from secondary schools and academies across Nigeria.

Their recent victory at the West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament demonstrated their potential, and now they are setting their sights on a triumphant U-17 AFCON campaign and World Cup qualification.

Precious Williams, the Golden Eaglets' skipper, is confident that the team can achieve their goals.

The 16-year-old centre-forward, who plays for HB Football Academy in Abuja, draws inspiration from past U-17 players who graduated to represent Nigeria at the highest level.

"It is a big encouragement just watching them at the highest level and knowing that they started here at the U17 Cup of Nations. It is a big encouragement for us players that we can make it too," Williams was quoted as saying by the football federation. "Personally, it is a huge motivation for me, and I hope that from here I will lift my name high too."

Coach Ugbade's diligent preparations have instilled confidence in the young squad and Williams believes the knowledge and skills acquired under Ugbade's guidance will help them achieve their goals:

"The coaches have done their work to prepare us for the games, and we are coming in to use the knowledge they have imparted in us to get what we want to achieve; qualifying for the World Cup and trying to win the tournament."

Securing a spot in the semi-finals will guarantee Nigeria's Golden Eaglets a place in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, a tournament they have won an impressive five times.

As they embark on their quest for a third U-17 AFCON championship and World Cup qualification, the Golden Eaglets are set to showcase their talent and determination on the world stage.

The hopes and dreams of a nation ride on the shoulders of these young footballers, and they are ready to soar to new heights.

After Sunday's game against Zambia at the 22,000-capacity Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui, the Eaglets will then take on Morocco and South Africa in other matches in Group B.

The 26-player squad

Richard Odoh (HB Football Academy)

Yahaya Danjuma Lawali (Mahanaim FC)

Emmanuel Michael (Simon Ben Football Academy)

Haruna Abdullahi (Kurfi Tigers Academy)

Tochukwu Joseph Ogboji (Purple Crown Academy)

Jeremiah Oluwaseyi Olaleke (Ablaze Football Academy)

Umar Abubakar (Devine Football Academy)

Abubakar Idris Abdullahi (Jega United)

Precious Tonye Williams (HB Football Academy)

Ifeoluwa Adewale Olowoporoku (Triple 44 Academy)

Charles Adah Agada (Mavlon FC)

Hope Yusuf Linus (E.E. Sporting Club)

Jubril Opeyemi Azeez (Right Vision Choice Academy)

Anongu Isaac Aondoakaa (FC Bathel Sporting)

Israel Nwachukwu Usulor (Real Sapphire FC)

Temiloluwa Oluwayimika Adelakin (Box2Box Academy)

Simon Karshe Cletus (Mavlon FC)

Tochukwu Simeon Ogbadibo (Jossy United)

Light Chijioke Eke (C&C Football Academy)

Favour Oluwasegun Daniel (G12 Football Academy)

Chijioke Julius Linus (Triple 44 Academy)

Quadri Oluwatobiloba Adewale (Nathaniel Boys FC)

Gift Ukeh Adie (Paul E Football Academy)

Musa Oluwaseyi Akinfenwa (Real Sapphire FC)

Usman Ajibola Owoyemi (Triple 44 Academy)

Matthew Awodi Kingsley (Brook House Academy)