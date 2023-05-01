Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts Illicit Drugs in Imported Car, Food Items

30 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Babafemi said the drugs weighing 63 kilogrammes were concealed in a used Toyota Corolla car imported from Canada.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have seized 126 parcels of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis at the Tincan port in Lagos.

This was contained in a statement by the Agency's Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the car was among five vehicles in a container marked TLLU 4840762.

He added that NDLEA operatives have thwarted an attempt by a freight agent, Mordi Chukwuemeka, to export 900 grams of Loud, on Saturday.

He explained that the drugs were hidden on the sides of a travelling bag containing food items, being sent to Kenya.

Mr Babafemi said the drugs were intercepted at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc export shed of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

"When Mordi presented the bag, which he claimed contained food items for export, operatives noticed that in the course of searching the consignment, the side walls of the bag were unevenly bloated.

"This happened after which they dismantled the false packings and recovered the illicit substance."

The NDLEA spokesperson also said men of the agency's Directorate of Operations and Investigation attached to courier firms, on Thursday intercepted 1.53 kilogrammes of skunk.

Mr Babafemi said the drugs were concealed in old hard drives meant for export to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

