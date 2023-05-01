Nigeria: Odds Favour Gbajabiamila As the New Chief of Staff to Tinubu

For anyone with a front-row seat to the political game in Nigeria, there is no end to the excitement following from all the bends and corners of this game. For example, against the narrative of this person or the other becoming the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is looking like the person who will take the trophy home.

Not a few are getting more and more convinced that Hon. Gbajabiamila will be sworn in as CoS after Tinubu. There are many reasons for this budding conviction, including the newfound love that Gbajabiamila appears to have for everybody, travelling from one state to another in a joyous celebration of life. Compared to him, other named aspirants have had their popularity deflated, returning to the embrace of ordinary political life.

It is not news that Gbajabiamila has never been shy about hailing Tinubu as the person that set him on the administrative path and ensured that he did not meet with too many obstructions. This was demonstrated during the election that saw Tinubu promoted from the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the President-elect.

Although Gbajabiamila did not have to support anybody because his status almost precluded him from doing so, the Speaker did not hide behind ethics to throw his weight behind Tinubu. More than any other person who was previously presented to the public as worthy of becoming Tinubu's CoS, Gbajabiamila has demonstrated that loyalty and duty are the guiding pillars of his house. Thus, analysts believe that he would be the one beside Tinubu when the day comes.