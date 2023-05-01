Nigeria: Epic Story of Perseverance in Akin Ogunbiyi's New Book

Big font. Simple language. Logical narrative. These are the highlights of the new literary offering by Akin Ogunbiyi, titled The Footprints of A Peerless Entrepreneur. The central figure of the narrative is the Chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance PLC, whose steady steps towards entrepreneurship grew out of a personal desire to make a change.

From the humble beginnings etched on the paths of childhood in Ileogbo, Ogunbiyi started his journey through life with doggedness. His university education, amongst others, played pivotal role in his career trajectory. The narrative begins with affirming his identity - a a change of name - and the communal life in the village. From farming, fishing to petty trading, young Ogunbiyi had lived through every day's existential experience that would later provide the resources for his future investment in insurance.

One of the most lessons taught in this book is the value of committed marital partner. The story of Mutual Benefits would have been incomplete without the part played by Adedotun Ogunbiyi. Despite the uncertain start of the relationship that blossomed into marriage, Adedotun proves to be a dependable ally to her husband. From enduring the financial hardship in the early years of marriage to supporting him when he initiated his own business, the book positions her as an exemplary woman who makes good choice of friends and never complains.

Threading the episodes together, the author adapts prose and journalistic writing in the narrative. Kicking off with the picturesque description of the rural life of young Ogunbiyi, the plot builds mental memories of relatable events as well as direct quotes from oral narratives.

Ogunbiyi's life story is a real-life account of how people become the better versions of themselves. Rather than attribute his success to some unexplainable spiritual source, he gave details of how every individual that he had encountered with shaped the person he has become. Of course, he gave credit to God for leading him to such persons either by chance or conscious attempt, he didn't fail to reveal the circumstances of such encounters and how they manifest into greater opportunities.

Further, the book reinforces the importance of having a mentor while aspiring to greatness and the responsibility of passing the torch to others. Through his life's example, he shows leadership in the way he rises from setbacks, invest in real estate and real people.

In a modest manner, the author tells the phenomenal story of Mutual Benefits through a series of occurrences winding up to the hydra-headed investment that Mutual Benefits eventually become.

Asides the success story of his business, Ogunbiyi's foray into politics as a member of the Peoples' Democratic Party and Accord party constituted another segment of the narrative. This eye-opening experience changed the author's view of politics provoking the conclusion: "It is the same people who make the rules that have power and influence to break them."

Instead of actively pursuing politics, he worked harder at being a philanthropist supporting people through the foundation called Arubiewe Educational Foundation-christened after the author's grandfather's name.

An unmissable part of the book is the photo gallery spread across several pages right in the middle of the book. No doubt, this deliberate structure of the book helps to create a visual break, allowing the reader to soak in the images of the characters mentioned in the story.

Highly motivational, 'Footprints of A Peerless Entrepreneur' is a literary incursion through financial management, capacity building, self-sacrifice and risk-taking. Quite unexpectedly, the romantic side to the story is that of the young burning love that Ogunbiyi experienced at his first sight of Adedotun. The author commanded such an appeal to the reader's understanding of what could have been deemed a triangle love affair. Still, the story is told with empathy and honesty without the fear of showing vulnerability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Books Book Reviews By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Breaking down insurance into a simple concept, the author shows how to develop the community with one intervention at a time. A smart reader learns that all the time invested in a career, even when working in an unsatisfactory environment, is not a waste as long as there is focus on excelling.

The book is a great gift for young aspiring professionals who desire for growth, are ready to shatter glass ceilings and advance change in their communities by adding value to lives.