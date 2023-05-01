Nigeria: Davido Assures Chioma On Birthday Says, 'It Is a Forever Thing'

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido has assured his partner, Chioma, that their relationship will last forever in a birthday message he wrote for her.

In the message posted on his verified Instagram page, Davido who had released a song, 'Assurance' in 2019, reinstated the fact that he would always be with Chioma whom he described as his 'right hand'.

Posting a picture with his sweetheart via his verified Instagram page, Davido wrote in the caption section, "Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go to! Happy birthday baby @thechefchi ! God bless you. Your love is timeless. It's a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!"(sic)

A post shared by Davido (@davido)