Nigeria: Davido Assures Chioma On Birthday Says, 'It Is a Forever Thing'

30 April 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido has assured his partner, Chioma, that their relationship will last forever in a birthday message he wrote for her.

In the message posted on his verified Instagram page, Davido who had released a song, 'Assurance' in 2019, reinstated the fact that he would always be with Chioma whom he described as his 'right hand'.

Posting a picture with his sweetheart via his verified Instagram page, Davido wrote in the caption section, "Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go to! Happy birthday baby @thechefchi ! God bless you. Your love is timeless. It's a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!"(sic)

