Burundi Bans Seven Rwandan Songs

24 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

National Communication Council of Burundi known as CNC, has banned 31 songs, including seven produced by Rwandan artistes, from being played anywhere in the country, over accusations that they contain dirty and shameful content.

The decision to ban the songs was announced by the head of CNC, Vestine Nahimana, in a press conference that was held on April 24, in Bujumbura, Burundi.

The banned songs include 'Mpamagara' by Pizzo John and Davis D, Yvan Muziki's 'Nyash' featuring DJ Pius, 'Ikinyafu' by Bruce Melodie, 'Inzoga N'Ibebi' by Double Jay, Kirikou and Bruce Melodie, 'Akadaje' by Alvin Smith and Juno Kizigenza, 'Ikinyafu' by Bruce Melodie and 'My Boo' by Afrique among others.

During the presser, Nahimana said that all the banned songs consist of content and language that undermines Burundian culture values and norms, which is the main reason they were blocked from public consumption.

She also noted that whoever is found playing the banned songs will be punished by the law, urging journalists and other players in the media sector to never fall in the trap of playing any of the songs.

The last time a Rwandan song got banned was in 2018 when Oda Paccy released 'Ibyatsi'. The single track received backlash for peddling nudity, leading the singer's status as 'Intore' to be scrapped by the former National Commission of Itorero Chairperson Edouard Bamporiki who accused her for undermining Rwandan culture values.

