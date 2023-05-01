South Africans Evacuated from War-Torn Sudan Return Home - South African News Briefs - May 1, 2023

South Africans Evacuated from War-Torn Sudan Back Home

At least 51 South African citizens who were evacuated from war-torn Sudan have safely returned home, reuniting with their families at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, reports TimesLive. The group arrived on a Kenya Airways flight after being rescued by the South African government. Some of them had to be issued with emergency travel documents, as they had left their passports behind. Despite the challenging situation, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela described the operation as a success, and the rescued citizens were reportedly emotional and grateful to be back home.

Gauteng's Newest Crime Prevention Wardens Hit the Ground Running

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has launched a new crime prevention wardens programme with 4,000 newly recruited wardens expected to start on May 1, reports IOL. The wardens will be placed in crime hot spots, patrol the streets, work with the South African Police Service (SAPS), and be provided with state vehicles and weapons. Lesufi promised that the recruitment of wardens and the installation of CCTVs will help catch criminals, and the government will roll out other projects to fight crime, such as high-tech CCTVs, state-of-the-art drones, and 400 new police cars. The Gauteng government also plans to revamp legislation to strengthen the fight against crime.

Another University of Fort Hare Security Officer Dies

The University of Fort Hare is in shock following the death of another security officer who was also a bodyguard for a member of its Management Executive Committee, reports eNCA. The officer was reportedly a key witness in an upcoming fraud and corruption trial involving university staff. This incident follows the murder of the university's Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu's bodyguard and a fleet manager earlier this year. Buhlungu had previously said that the institution has been under siege following assassination attempts from criminals out to kill staff due to their role in trying to root out corruption.

