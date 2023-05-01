Nigeria: 10th House - Despite Murder Trial, House Leader, Doguwa Joins Speakership Race

"......My passion for nation-building has fuelled my desire to seek this office at this critical time when various divergent views of governance exist in different zones in the nation," he said.

Alhassan Doguwa, a lawmaker from Kano State, currently facing murder trial, has thrown his hat into the ring for the 10th House of Representatives speakership.

Mr Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tundun Wada federal constituency of Kano State, announced his entry into the race in a letter of intent sent to members-elect on Sunday.

"I want to use this opportunity to communicate my desire to contest for the office of the Speaker of the House. My passion for nation-building has fuelled my desire to seek this office at this critical time when various divergent views of governance exist in different zones in the nation," he wrote.

Murder trial

Mr Doguwa was detained over alleged complicity in the murder of three members of his constituency a few months ago.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police in Kano arrested and charged the lawmaker, alongside others, for criminal conspiracy, and culpable homicide.

He was also charged with causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire, and inciting disturbance.

The police prosecutor told the court that Mr Doguwa allegedly committed the offence on 26 February at the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State.

The judge, Yunusa Muhammad, granted him bail in the sum of N500m, with the condition that the suspect must provide two sureties, one of which shall be a first-class traditional ruler while the other must be a permanent secretary at the federal or state civil service.

The lawmaker was involved in a violent confrontation between members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) that led to the killing of three people and the burning of a campaign office of the opposition party in Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano.

Speakership race

Mr Doguwa, who is the Majority Leader of the House, is the latest aspirant to declare interest in the position.

He will be competing against Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Muktar Betara (APC, Borno) Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) and Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa) have all declared interest.

Others are Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna), Aminu Jaji (APC, Zamfara), Ben Kalu (APC, Abia), and Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo).

Read the letter in full

LETTER OF INTENT

My Dear Colleague,

I am delighted to congratulate you on your election to the 10th Nigerian National Assembly. The call to leadership is one laced with responsibilities and unalloyed commitment to the commonwealth of Nigerians, expressed through a unanimous ballot casting which led to your victories in your various States, The journey to nation-building has commenced, and we are here once again to steer the ship where the collective voices of the Nigerian people, whose trust has been vested in us, have been total to an admirable end.\

I want to use this opportunity to communicate my desire to contest for the office of the Speaker of the House. My passion for nation-building has fueled my desire to seek this office at this critical time when various divergent views of governance exist in different zones in the nation.

Now is the time to align all our interests, aspirations, and trust to work together for the common good of Nigerians. At the same time, discard ethnic, geographical, religious, or political bias that could hinder our collective efforts in this representation. As we look forward to formulating impactful policies for the growth of our nation, I implore us all to bear in mind that all back home will see the results of our stay at the Assembly, thus the need to come together to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The road to national transformation is not easy, which is why I will use my vast "Legislative Experience and Patriotic Zeal" for all representations within the House of Representatives.

Nigeria needs brave leaders whose doggedness can help reduce the myriad of challenges; I am sure we can achieve this with you on board,

Thank you, and congratulations again, as I look forward to seeing you at the National Assembly.

Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa

Majority Leader - House of Representatives