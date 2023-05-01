Nigeria: Police to Demolish, Renovate Dilapidated Structures in Barracks - Official

He said the IGP has mapped out strategies to ensure that policemen and their families live comfortably in a very decent environment.

The Inspector General of Police Usman Baba has commenced efforts toward renovation, demolition and rebuilding of dilapidated structures in police barracks across Nigeria.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the force public relations officer, made this known to journalists on the sidelines of the fourth-anniversary Dinner/Award Night of Kemsan Acres Global Ltd. in Ibadan.

Mr Adejobi was reacting to the recent collapse of a building at the Police Barracks in Sango, Ibadan and some derelict structures scattered across police barracks in the country.

He said the IGP has mapped out strategies to ensure that policemen and their families live comfortably in a very decent environment.

The Force Public Relations Officer described the incident at the police barracks in Sango, Ibadan, as very unfortunate, saying efforts were on to map some of them for adequate renovation.

"In fact, there are some of them that we are thinking of demolishing outrightly. The IGP is discussing with the Police Trust Fund and relevant MDAs - Ministry of Police Affairs.

"At times, there is no how we want to have an adequate and proper renovation of police barracks without having interventions.

"So, the IGP has taken the bull by the horn to make sure that we access most of these things and discuss with relevant MDAs to see what we can do," he said.

Mr Adejobi also said thrIGP had in the last 18 months renovated some and built no fewer than 125 new police stations with adjoining standard barracks.

"As I speak with you, we have built nothing less than 125 new police stations, with adjoining standard barracks, that when you live in such a place, you will feel honoured.

"You will have that self-esteem that you are living in a very decent place. So, it is a gradual thing. We cannot finish all at a time.

"Do not forget that we have thousands of barracks across the country. It is not a day thing. It is a process we have commenced," he said.

He Adejobi said the IGP was thinking outside the box to see how the problems at the barracks could be adequately addressed.

He expressed displeasure at the state of some of the barracks, saying that it was the reason for consistent talks with policemen to keep the barracks neat.

The force spokesperson said they were looking at many things to ensure that the barracks were rejuvenated, protected and maintained.

"There are so many internal things that police are considering to make sure that barracks are adequately managed because there are rules.

"When you reside in barracks, there are rules you must follow. Are we still following the rules? So, we need to actually follow the rules and enforce these rules.

"Apart from that, we are also reaching out to MDAs and National Assembly to seek intervention on how we are going to holistically address these problems of accommodation in the Nigeria Police Force," he said.

Mr Adejobi said addressing the accommodation problem in the police force was key to the IGP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured the distribution of awards to no fewer than 70 outstanding staff members by the Managing Director of the company, Oluwaseun Owoseni.

NAN also reports that the event was attended by the State Commissioner of Police, Williams Adebowale, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ademola Babalola and a host of others.