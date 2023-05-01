Nigeria: 61st Posthumous Birthday - Associates Reflect On Sam NDA-Isaiah's 'Big Ideas'

As part of activities marking the 61st posthumous birthday of the late founding chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Sam Nda-Isaiah, friends and associates have reflected on his immense contributions to politics, media and society.

The associates also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give Nda-Isaiah a posthumous national honour.

Sam Nda-Isaiah who died on December 11, 2020 after a brief illness was founding chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Ltd and a serial entrepreneur. He was also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Extoling the virtues of the late pharmacist, visioner, and a passionate politician, his associates and prominent Nigerians noted that Sam Nda-Isaiah believed in one Nigeria, the youth and good governance and pursued his vision vigorously by joining forces with other progressive forces to oust the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

According to them, recognising someone who worked so hard to improve the standard and quality of leadership in Nigeria would be an honourable thing to do by the APC government, even in the twilight of the Buhari administration.

The president of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and chairman of Media Trust Ltd, publishers of Daily Trust Newspapers, Malam Kabiru Yusuf, called on the Nigerian government to honour the late Sam Nda-Isaiah "with a public act that keeps him" in the collective consciousness of Nigerians.

In his posthumous birthday message titled, "Honouring Sam Nda-Isaiah, which was made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, the NPAN president said, "Our friend and colleague, Sam, would have been 61 tomorrow if death did not snatch him from us.

"But even at that relatively young age, his contributions in many areas of our national life were significant. He was a pharmacist, columnist, newspaper publisher and a politician. He traversed these fields with passion and panache that was unique to him.

"We who knew him are left with deeply personal memories. The country he cared for and served, should honour him with a public act that keeps him in our collective consciousness."

For the Labour Party Senator-elect, FCT, Hajiya Ireti Kingibe, Sam Nda-Isaiah was a fearless and unapologetic patriot who didn't just wish the country well, but also endeavoured to inspire, motivate and sensitise people.

"His love of Nigeria shone through. I remember how hard he fought to scuttle 'The third term project.

"Sam was also a constant, consistent and passionate supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari. So, I am nonplussed that Sam hasn't been given a posthumous National Honour award for his services to this nation. No one is more aware of how deserving he is of this award than the members of this government," said.

Also, a friend of the late publisher, Professor and the chief executive of Business School Netherlands (BSN) Nigeria, Prof Lere Baale, said Sam Nda-Isaiah was a remarkable detribalised Nigerian pharmacist, journalist, businessman and politician.

Baale, who praised Sam Nda-Isaiah's "Big Ideas," said in his relatively brief life, Nda-Isaiah left an indelible mark on the Nigerian landscape, even as his contributions and impact are deserving of national recognition and honours.

"He was also a philanthropist who contributed significantly to the growth of many sectors of Nigerian society, especially in education and healthcare. As a journalist, he said Sam Nda-Isaiah distinguished himself with his insightful and in-depth reporting, which shed light on the many challenges facing Nigeria," Baale said.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Heights Access Nigeria Limited, Harry Thomas-Odey, implored APC to always remember that part of the idea of the APC merger was premised on the late Sam Nda-Isaiah's "Big Ideas."

"Sam," he said, "added colour to the APC; he was an advocate who stressed the need for opposition parties to merge and form an alliance against the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)."

For Abdul Gombe, one of Sam Nda-Isaiah's close allies and a former Group Managing Director of LEADERSHIP Group Ltd, "Honouring Sam with a posthumous award will be a very good idea. Anybody who knew Sam knows his passion for this country; his passion to see that things are done right in Nigeria," Gombe said adding that, "Sam thoroughly believed in the Buhari Project."

Also, a national chairmanship aspirant in the last elective national convention of the APC, Mohammed Saidu Etsu, argued strongly that the late Sam Nda-Isaiah deserves a national honours award as a pro-democracy advocate who contributed immensely to the success of the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari and Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

According to the APC chieftain, "Sam's contributions to Nigeria's democracy cannot be overstated, and it is only fitting that he is honoured with a posthumous award", adding that "he committed his life to making sure democracy thrives in Nigeria, and his legacy will continue to inspire many future generations."

Meanwhile, a statement by the Nda-Isaiah family announcing their late patriarch's 61st posthumous recalled that the late Sam Nda-Isaiah was a great family man who provided a leaning shoulder for those close to him, even when it was not convenient for him to do so.

The statement signed by Abraham Nda-Isaiah noted: "On behalf of the Nda-Isaiah Family, I celebrate our late patriarch, brother and uncle, Sam Nda-Isaiah, on his posthumous birthday today, May 1, 2023.

"Sam was a great family man who provided a shoulder for those close to him to lean on, even when sometimes it was not very convenient to do so. He strived for excellence, looking out to give something back to the society. He lived a life of service and growth, with a mindset that was confident to entrust responsibilities to anyone he saw a glimpse of excellence in.

"As a family we miss him but we thank God he lived a life of impact and his legacies live on. It's been a tough year without Sam! But we know he is up there having a great time. We can't help but feel happy on his posthumous birthday, knowing that he is probably singing with the angels. We miss him so much, but we know we'll be together again. Until then, happy posthumous birthday in heaven, brother!"

Sam Nda-Isaiah was born in Minna, capital of Niger State on May 1, 1962. He attended the UNA Elementary School before switching over to the Christ Church School, Kaduna in 1968 to complete his primary school education.

He attended the Federal Government College, Kaduna, from 1974 to 1979. He later studied Pharmacy at the Obafemi Awolowo University and did his National Youth Service Corps programme at the Ekiti State General Hospital in 1984.

He was an alumnus of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

Sam began his working career as a pharmacist at the Kano Specialist Hospital before he moved to the General Hospital, Minna. He worked at Pfizer Products Limited from 1985 to 1989.

A passionate newspaperman and pundit, his column, "Last Word" with a footnote, "Earshot", was a must read. He started the column as special writer and editorial board member of Daily Trust, before he founded LEADERSHIP with proceeds from the launch of a collection of some of his finest articles in 2001. Before LEADERSHIP became a full-fledged newspaper, Sam started with, LEADERSHIP CONFIDENTIAL, a newsletter that was of tremendous value and insights, especially among diplomats, top politicians and business owners.

Sam demonstrated exceptional courage through his write-ups, a quality that popularised the newspaper and often put him at odds with government, especially under former Presidents Umaru Musa Yar'Adua and Olusegun Obasanjo.

As a result of his contributions to the media industry, Nda-Isaiah was called to serve as a committee member in the Kano State government to revive The Triumph Newspapers owned by the state government. In 2003, he was in charge of President Muhammadu Buhari's presidential campaign publicity.

He was a member of the Asian think-tank, the Global Institute for Tomorrow in Hong Kong. In 2019 he was appointed board member of the Baze University, Abuja.

In 2015, Nda-Isaiah ran for the country's presidency, contesting in the primaries of the APC, with the campaign slogan, Big Ideas. He however lost in the keenly contested primaries.

He held the title of Kakaki Nupe conferred on him by the current Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar. He was also conferred with a chieftaincy title, Aare Baaroyin of Akure Kingdom, by Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun.

A very hard-working personality in all he sought to do, he was fully committed to ideals which he believed in. He was a great patriot who believed in the unity of Nigeria.