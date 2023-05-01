Nigeria: Buhari Has Done Well in All Sectors, Says Presidency

1 May 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

The presidency has said that in about four weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari would be designated as the country's number one citizen.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina in a statement said for 8 years, he has served, making salutary impact on nearly all sectors of the national landscape: security, economy, anti-corruption, infrastructure; rail, roads, air and sea ports, power, housing, water resources, the oil and gas sector, legislative matters, foreign affairs, sports, youth development, and many others.

He said, "The Presidential Communications Team here brings a one-stop shop of achievements under the Buhari administration covering eight years of two terms.

"It's a collector's item, an answer to the questions of those who would rather cavil, looking at a half-empty cup, rather than a half-filled one.

"Those who are objective, taking a dispassionate look at this Fact Sheet, would admit that President Buhari came, and served meritoriously. As he had promised many times, he would not be leaving Nigeria the way he met it.

"A report card of the administration? It is so and more. Welcome to view the indelible footprints of Muhammadu Buhari on the sands of time.

