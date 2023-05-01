Liberia: President Weah Hails LFA, FIFA During Dedication of New Football Headquarters

The Chief Patron of Sports, President George Manneh Weah, on Friday, April 28, 2023, dedicated the headquarters of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) in Monrovia.

The President described the construction of the building as a milestone development for football in the Country.

He commended the president of the Liberia Football Association, Mustapha Raji, and all executives of the LFA for their great work in helping improve the game in Liberia.

The President also hailed the role of the Ministry of Youth and Sports while paying special tribute to the previous leadership of the LFA.

Dr. Weah, a former official of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), used the occasion to pledge his unwavering support to the world football governing body for the development of football, particularly in Africa.

"What we have here today is a fruit of our commitment to support then FIFA President Sepp Blatter and now Gianni Infantino," the Chief Patron of Sports said.

Continuing, President Weah said his government remains committed to working with LFA and FIFA for the development of the game in Country.

He urged the leadership of the LFA, most especially Mr. Raji, to remain focused in the midst of criticisms, noting that "once you are in the public space and making viable impact in the society, you will always be criticized but that should not deter you from being focus and achieving your goals as head of any entity."

The Liberian Chief Executive vowed to continue developing sports in the country.

"We are supporting football and will continue to do more, the LFA's Headquarters, the development of other sports infrastructure, support to the national teams and more are tangible evidence," he told the well attended gathering.

The construction marks the first ever official LFA Headquarters since 1936, and was funded by FIFA in the tune of over US$1.5m, according to President Raji.